Bank of America rolls out cardless ATM withdrawals

Bank of America debuts new mobile tools focused on personalization — Bank of America — “Customers can now start an ATM withdrawal directly from their mobile banking app. Customers simply log into the app and select the desired amount to withdraw. When they arrive at the ATM, they can either use their smartphone or debit card, enter their pin, and a personalized screen will display asking the customer if they are here to complete the withdrawal, which eliminates four steps at the ATM.”