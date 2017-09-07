Half of US stores are now equipped to process chip cards

Chip-enabled merchants up; Counterfeit fraud down — Visa — “As of the end of June 2017, 2.3m US merchant locations, 50% of storefronts, are chip enabled. And with more than 449m Visa chip cards in the country, representing 62% of Visa cards, counterfeit fraud has continued to decline — 58% at chip-enabled merchants in March 2017 when compared to March 2016.”