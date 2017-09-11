US carriers to enter mobile authentication market

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon team to develop mobile authentication solution — AT&T — “AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon are joining forces and resources through the creation of the Mobile Authentication Taskforce. The mission of this taskforce is to develop a mobile authentication solution for enterprises and customers in 2018.”

