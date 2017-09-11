US carriers to enter mobile authentication market

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon team to develop mobile authentication solution — AT&T — “AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon are joining forces and resources through the creation of the Mobile Authentication Taskforce. The mission of this taskforce is to develop a mobile authentication solution for enterprises and customers in 2018.”
- KGI analyst explains how Apple’s Face ID technology will work
- Samsung Pay rolls out loyalty program in Singapore
- iPhone X to combine face recognition and a side button double click for Apple Pay
- Singapore to add mobile options to contactless transit payments trial
- London’s commuters can now top up their travel cards by smartphone