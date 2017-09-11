London’s commuters can now top up their travel cards by smartphone

New TfL app enables passengers to top up their Oyster card ‘on the go’ — Transport for London — “The new app, which was designed by TfL and developed by Cubic Transportation Systems, is free to download via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and enables customers to use their smartphone to quickly add pay-as-you-go credit or Travelcards to their Oyster card. These can then be added after 30 minutes by simply touching the Oyster card on the yellow card reader at any Tube or rail station, tram stop or River Bus pier as part of a journey.”