iPhone X to combine face recognition and a side button double click for Apple Pay

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

iOS 11 GM leak reveals details on Face ID, Apple Pay, wireless charging, and A11 chip in iPhone X — MacRumours — “The iPhone X will authenticate a payment using facial recognition, with payment confirmed using a double click on the side button (sleep/wake button) of the device.”

