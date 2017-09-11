iOS 11 GM leak reveals details on Face ID, Apple Pay, wireless charging, and A11 chip in iPhone X — MacRumours — “The iPhone X will authenticate a payment using facial recognition, with payment confirmed using a double click on the side button (sleep/wake button) of the device.”
- KGI analyst explains how Apple’s Face ID technology will work
- Samsung Pay rolls out loyalty program in Singapore
- iPhone X to combine face recognition and a side button double click for Apple Pay
- Singapore to add mobile options to contactless transit payments trial
- London’s commuters can now top up their travel cards by smartphone