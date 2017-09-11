Samsung Pay rolls out loyalty program in Singapore

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Samsung introduces latest series of enhanced wearables and new Samsung Pay loyalty programme — Samsung — “Consisting of three loyalty tiers – Gold, Silver and Bronze – users can level up across the tiers after meeting a target number of transactions. With each level-up achieved in the Samsung Rewards programme, users can get to earn more points per transaction, reaping additional rewards in return.”

Source

Explore: Samsung

Learn more: , , ,

Territory: