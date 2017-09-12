Citi Bot to answer customer queries via Facebook Messenger

Citi launches first Facebook Messenger banking chatbot in Singapore that provides customer account information — Citigroup — “Citi Bot will be able to address a range of common customer needs, including account-specific enquiries such as checking of account balances and transactions, providing credit card bill summaries, rewards and points balances and answering frequently asked questions… The second phase of the Citi Bot will introduce more new features such as card activation, ability to lock and unlock credit cards and transaction alerts for cards.”