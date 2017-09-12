US banks’ P2P payments service reports 100m transactions

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Zelle money movement momentum continues — Zelle — “More than 50,000 consumers are enrolling daily, contributing to more than 100m real-time person-to-person (P2P) payments, totaling US$33.6bn, in the first half of 2017… Next week millions more will have the opportunity to send and receive money with Zelle through a new mobile app.”

