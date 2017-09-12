Irish bank’s new app lets customers open account and start making mobile payments in just five minutes

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

KBC launch new app to revolutionise account openings — KBC Bank Ireland — “KBC’s app is the first of its kind, and works by allowing customers to open, activate and use their bank account at any time, within just five minutes… Apple or Android Pay is ready to use with the account immediately.”

  • “Know your customer!” Lexus/Nexus cautioned recently that artificial identities are replacing identity theft.

    I can open new accounts at all the institutions with which I currently do business but I had to go in and show my boba fides to open the first account.

    Still it is probably no worse than lending money by mail.