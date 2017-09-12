UK challenger bank unveils open banking marketplace

Starling Bank’s Marketplace goes live — Starling Bank — “The Starling Marketplace is a brand new concept in banking whereby products from other fintech providers — and in the future lifestyle products — can sit within an easily browsed ecosystem all from within the app. These partners integrate with Starling Bank using their Open Banking and PSD2 compliant APIs… Starling is the first bank to have fully open, PSD2-ready APIs that allow collaboration between fintech companies.”