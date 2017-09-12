No ATM needed: Standard Chartered partners startup SoCash on 400 cash withdrawal points — The Straits Times — “Instead of having to look for an ATM, Standard Chartered Bank customers now have the option of getting cash through SoCash, which has been integrated into the SC Mobile app… They simply key in the amount they want to withdraw and collect the cash from any outlet of a participating merchant. Withdrawals can range anywhere from S$20 (US$14.84) to a maximum of S$500 (US$371.09) daily.”
- Apple demos Face ID on iPhone X
- Apple launches Watch Series 3 with electronic SIM and tap-to-connect GymKit support
- Apple to ship iOS 11 with NFC tag reading support on 19 September
- Standard Chartered turns merchants into ATMs
- UK challenger bank unveils open banking marketplace