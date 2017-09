Apple has revealed that it will ship iOS 11 on 19 September 2017, bringing with it the ability for iPhones to read NFC tags for the first time.

The capability will be available to owners of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus as well as the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

Touch ID for Apple Pay transactions will continue to be supported on the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the specifications show.

NFC tag writing is not, however, expected to be supported.