Google to enter mobile payments market in India

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Google to launch payment app ‘Tez’ in India — The Ken — “Google is expected to partner ‘several large private banks in India’ for its payment product, Tez. Besides its own UPI-based service, Google is expected to integrate third-party payment wallets such as Paytm and MobiKwik among others on its platform.”

  • India wants to encourage electronic payments, in part to facilitate tax collection. This will create a lot of opportunities.