Carrier Blockchain Study Group demos cross-carrier blockchain payment platform

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

SoftBank, Sprint, Far EasTone and TBCASoft launch Blockchain consortium for telecom carriers — SoftBank — “SoftBank, Sprint and TBCASoft succeeded in demonstrating cross-carrier top-ups, mobile wallet roaming, international remittances and IoT payment on a cross-carrier payment platform system using TBCASoft’s blockchain technology.”

  • While block chain technology dates from the early 90’s it is enjoying a rediscovery, in part because of its use in crypto currencies. It will enable some novel applications that cannot be done without it.