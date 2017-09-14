UBS backs Car eWallet project that lets vehicles make their own payments

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Secure payments ‘on the go’ with blockchain technology from ZF, UBS and IBM — IBM — “Auto manufacturers, technology companies, suppliers and mobility service providers are all driving the development of driverless cars. To support autonomous driving, however, these vehicles require a digital agent that can independently carry out tasks and authorize payments without the owner or user having to be active themselves.”

Source

