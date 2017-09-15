US Senator asks Apple CEO to clarify Face ID privacy concerns

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Sen Franken presses Apple to address privacy concerns over iPhone X’s ‘Face ID’ technology — Senator Al Franken — “Substantial questions remain about how Face ID will impact iPhone users’ privacy and security, and whether the technology will perform equally well on different groups of people. To offer clarity to the millions of Americans who use your products, I ask that you provide more information on how the company has processed these issues internally, as well as any additional steps that it intends to take to protect its users.”

  • He is not likely to get any information that he cannot get from the media. One thinks that he hopes to find that, like Google Facial Recognition, Apple’s technology does not work as well with blacks as with others. He will be disappointed.