FTC probes Equifax, top Democrat likens it to Enron — Reuters — “The US Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday it was investigating Equifax Inc’s massive data breach, and a top Democrat suggested the credit monitoring company’s corporate leaders might need to resign… Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer compared Equifax to Enron, the US energy company that filed for bankruptcy in 2001 after revelations of a widespread accounting fraud.”
- Apple engineering chief answers Face ID queries
- Federal Trade Commission to investigate Equifax data breach
- US Senator asks Apple CEO to clarify Face ID privacy concerns
- More than half of consumers in US, Canada and UK expect to abandon cash in next two years
- UBS backs Car eWallet project that lets vehicles make their own payments