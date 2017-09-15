Apple engineering chief answers Face ID queries

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple’s Face ID feature works with most sunglasses, can be quickly disabled to thwart thieves — Macrumors — “‘If you don’t stare at the phone, it won’t unlock,’ he wrote. ‘Also, if you grip the buttons on both sides of the phone when [you] hand it over, it will temporarily disable Face ID.'”

