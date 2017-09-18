Google’s Tez mobile wallet to be pre-installed on budget smartphones

Google partners with budget smartphone makers for pre-installing Tez in devices — BGR — “At the launch of its payments service for India, Google announced partnerships with budget smartphone manufacturers Micromax, Lava, Xolo and others, to offer the Tez app on a pre-installed basis. Upcoming handsets from the above manufacturers, as well as Nokia and Panasonic, will have Google’s payments app pre-loaded… Google further declared that it was open to more such partnerships.”