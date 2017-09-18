Selfies are the latest way to pay — HSBC — “The customer simply blinks into their camera using the ‘selfie mode’. Their identity is then checked against a photo held on a database. If the pictures match, and the customer enters the correct passcode into their banking app, they can transfer up to RMB50,000 (about US$7,600) a day. Previously, they had to use a token device for authenticating and making transfers.”
- Apple Pay Cash to go live in iOS update ‘this fall’
- HSBC uses face recognition to authenticate payments in China
- Macquarie open banking APIs let customers share transaction data with third parties
- Google’s Tez mobile wallet to be pre-installed on budget smartphones
- Nike to connect with basketball fans via NFC tags in NBA jerseys
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP