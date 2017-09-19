US iPhone users ‘unlikely’ to use Face ID for payments

40% of Apple users to spurn facial recognition, according to Juniper survey — Juniper Research — “A new survey conducted by Juniper Research has found that over 40% of iOS users in the US consider themselves unlikely to use facial recognition as a payment security technology… Contactless payment users considered fingerprint sensors and voice recognition more appealing authentication methods, with 74% and 62% respectively saying they are likely to use these technologies.”
- Apple releases iOS 11 with support for NFC tag reading
- Bank of England examines the technical requirements of central bank-issued digital currencies
- Premier Food Service adds rewards to contactless vending machines
- UK’s Payment Systems Regulator outlines PSD2 enforcement process
- Financial Conduct Authority sets out PSD2 requirements for UK payment service providers
