US iPhone users ‘unlikely’ to use Face ID for payments

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

40% of Apple users to spurn facial recognition, according to Juniper survey — Juniper Research — “A new survey conducted by Juniper Research has found that over 40% of iOS users in the US consider themselves unlikely to use facial recognition as a payment security technology… Contactless payment users considered fingerprint sensors and voice recognition more appealing authentication methods, with 74% and 62% respectively saying they are likely to use these technologies.”

  • Consumers always say they will not use new technology until after they have seen it. Apple’s facial recognition is both more convenient and more secure than TouchID. Both are dramatically more secure than the broken mag-stripe and PIN.