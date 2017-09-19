Huawei Pay to launch in the US?

Huawei Pay to launch on Android in the US, trademark suggests — Android Headlines — “The Huawei Pay Android service may be coming to the United States, as suggested by a new trademark application which the Chinese original equipment manufacturer submitted to the US Patent and Trademark office on Saturday… News of Huawei’s latest move comes less than a month after the Shenzhen, China-based tech giant filed for an identical trademark in Europe where the European Union Intellectual Property Office is also still examining its request.”