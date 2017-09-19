BIS reports on the potential of central bank-issued cryptocurrencies

Central bank cryptocurrencies — Bank for International Settlements — “New cryptocurrencies are emerging almost daily, and many interested parties are wondering whether central banks should issue their own versions. But what might central bank cryptocurrencies (CBCCs) look like and would they be useful? This feature provides a taxonomy of money that identifies two types of CBCC — retail and wholesale — and differentiates them from other forms of central bank money such as cash and reserves. It discusses the different characteristics of CBCCs and compares them with existing payment options.”
- Apple releases iOS 11 with support for NFC tag reading
- Bank of England examines the technical requirements of central bank-issued digital currencies
- Premier Food Service adds rewards to contactless vending machines
- UK’s Payment Systems Regulator outlines PSD2 enforcement process
- Financial Conduct Authority sets out PSD2 requirements for UK payment service providers