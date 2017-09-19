FCA finalises revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) requirements — Financial Conduct Authority — “As well as promoting innovation, PSD2 aims to improve consumer protection, make payments safer and more secure, and drive down the costs of payment services….The FCA has published the PSD2 Policy Statement which explains the changes we are making to our proposals following consultation… The FCA has published its Approach Document alongside this – this is designed to help firms navigate the payment services and e-money regulatory requirements, including those set out in HM Treasury regulations.”
- Apple releases iOS 11 with support for NFC tag reading
- Bank of England examines the technical requirements of central bank-issued digital currencies
- Premier Food Service adds rewards to contactless vending machines
- UK’s Payment Systems Regulator outlines PSD2 enforcement process
- Financial Conduct Authority sets out PSD2 requirements for UK payment service providers