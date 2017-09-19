The PSR confirms how it will monitor and enforce new EU rules on access to payment systems — Payment Systems Regulator — “The PSR will monitor and enforce particular rules, covering requests by payment service providers (PSPs) to get access to payment systems. Under these rules, banks and payment system operators must treat the requests in an objective, proportionate and non-discriminatory way.”
- Apple releases iOS 11 with support for NFC tag reading
- Bank of England examines the technical requirements of central bank-issued digital currencies
- Premier Food Service adds rewards to contactless vending machines
- UK’s Payment Systems Regulator outlines PSD2 enforcement process
- Financial Conduct Authority sets out PSD2 requirements for UK payment service providers