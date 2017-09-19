UK’s Payment Systems Regulator outlines PSD2 enforcement process

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

The PSR confirms how it will monitor and enforce new EU rules on access to payment systems — Payment Systems Regulator — “The PSR will monitor and enforce particular rules, covering requests by payment service providers (PSPs) to get access to payment systems. Under these rules, banks and payment system operators must treat the requests in an objective, proportionate and non-discriminatory way.”

