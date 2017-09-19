Beyond blockchain: What are the technology requirements for a central bank digital currency? — Bank Underground — “What type of technology would you use if you wanted to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) ie a national currency denominated, electronic, liability of the central bank? It is often assumed that blockchain, or distributed ledger technology (DLT), would be required; but although this could have some benefits (as well as challenges), it may not be necessary.”
- Apple releases iOS 11 with support for NFC tag reading
- Bank of England examines the technical requirements of central bank-issued digital currencies
- Premier Food Service adds rewards to contactless vending machines
- UK’s Payment Systems Regulator outlines PSD2 enforcement process
- Financial Conduct Authority sets out PSD2 requirements for UK payment service providers