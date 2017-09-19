iOS 11 is now available to download — The Verge — “Today, Apple pushed out the final version of iOS 11, its latest mobile operating system release. Most iPhone and iPad units made in the last few years should be capable of downloading it now if you head over to the Settings panel and check for a software update under the General tab. For those who have been part of either the developer or public beta process, you’ll likely already have the finalized iOS 11 and shouldn’t need to do anything.”
- Apple releases iOS 11 with support for NFC tag reading
- Bank of England examines the technical requirements of central bank-issued digital currencies
- Premier Food Service adds rewards to contactless vending machines
- UK’s Payment Systems Regulator outlines PSD2 enforcement process
- Financial Conduct Authority sets out PSD2 requirements for UK payment service providers