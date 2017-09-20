Hilton lets customers pay with points for Amazon purchases

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Hilton Honors members can now shop with points on Amazon — Hilton — “Members simply need to complete a one-time link of their Hilton Honors account to their Amazon.com account. Once complete, Hilton Honors members can choose the amount of points they wish to use when checking out their purchase at Amazon.com.”

