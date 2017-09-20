Hilton lets customers pay with points for Amazon purchases

Hilton Honors members can now shop with points on Amazon — Hilton — “Members simply need to complete a one-time link of their Hilton Honors account to their Amazon.com account. Once complete, Hilton Honors members can choose the amount of points they wish to use when checking out their purchase at Amazon.com.”
- Nest lets home owners use NFC tags to share access to home security system
- NFC Forum launches tag certification program
- Students test finger vein payments at UK supermarket
- Apple releases iOS 11 with support for NFC tag reading