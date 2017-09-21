Nest lets home owners use NFC tags to share access to home security system

Nest expands into home security with first security system designed to be easy on residents, tough on intruders — Nest — “Nest Tag is a convenient fob that can attach to a keychain, allowing you to easily arm and disarm Nest Secure without a passcode. Nest Tags are easy to share with family members and trusted people who regularly enter the home, like dog walkers.”
- NFC Forum launches tag certification program
- Students test finger vein payments at UK supermarket
- Hilton lets customers pay with points for Amazon purchases
- Apple releases iOS 11 with support for NFC tag reading