NXP releases NFC tag toolkit for iOS

PARTNER NEWS: NXP has announced a toolkit designed to make it easy for iOS 11 developers to take advantage of the NFC tag reading capabilities that are now supported by iPhones and unlock “the potential to now connect billions of consumer and industrial products to the Internet of Things (IoT)”.

“As co-inventor of NFC technology, NXP invites Apple developers to join us in the NFC universe as we drive solutions that deliver on the promise of the IoT,” says Alexander Rensink, business segment manager for NXP’s secure identification solutions business.

“We look forward to a surge of creativity and applications that use our comprehensive iOS developer tools and fully-compliant NFC Forum tags.”

Full details of the new toolkit and NXP’s suite of NFC tag chips, reader ICs and reference designs, developer kits, mobile applications and software development tools for Android and iOS are in the press release below: