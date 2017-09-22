Chinese banks roll out face recognition at the ATM

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Facial recognition debuts at China’s banks — Xinhua News Agency — “At the Agricultural Bank of China’s (ABC) three outlets in Jinan City, cards are no longer needed to withdraw money. A quick scan of the face will do… Other banks, such as the China Merchants Bank and the Construction Bank of China, have also introduced similar technology in their ATMs.”

