Central Bank of Uruguay to run mobile currency pilot

Uruguayan central bank to test digital currency — Latin American Herald Tribune — “‘Instead of carrying around a leather wallet with paper currency,’ people will load electronic currency onto their mobile phones. ‘It’s not that you use the phone to order money transfers, as is done today, but having bills in the cellular and being able to pass them on from one user to another’… Digital bills will be used ‘exactly the same’ as paper bills.”
- Antelop to add Visa token support to white label NFC mobile wallet platform
- Japanese banks get go ahead for digital currency launch
- UK supermarket pilots self-checkout service that lets shoppers scan and pay by smartphone
- Contactless ‘beer wall’ lets students serve and pay for their own drinks
- UK consumers warm to face verification at the point of sale