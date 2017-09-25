Swarovski lets shoppers make payments in VR

Mastercard and Swarovski launch virtual reality shopping experience — Mastercard — “Once the consumers decide and select the piece from the collection that they want to purchase, they can add it to the cart and check out by focusing their gaze on the Masterpass button that appears at the bottom of the product description. When the consumer exits the application or the session detects that the headset has been removed, the consumer will be automatically logged out of their Masterpass account to protect against unintended purchases.”
- Antelop to add Visa token support to white label NFC mobile wallet platform
- Japanese banks get go ahead for digital currency launch
- UK supermarket pilots self-checkout service that lets shoppers scan and pay by smartphone
- Contactless ‘beer wall’ lets students serve and pay for their own drinks
- UK consumers warm to face verification at the point of sale