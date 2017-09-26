Heart scan biometrics could let computers continuously monitor logged in users

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Goodbye, login. Hello, heart scan — University of Buffalo — “The system uses low-level Doppler radar to measure your heart, and then continually monitors your heart to make sure no one else has stepped in to run your computer… The system needs about eight seconds to scan a heart the first time, and thereafter the monitor can continuously recognize that heart.”

Source

Explore: University of Buffalo

Learn more: , , ,