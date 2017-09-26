Heart scan biometrics could let computers continuously monitor logged in users

Goodbye, login. Hello, heart scan — University of Buffalo — “The system uses low-level Doppler radar to measure your heart, and then continually monitors your heart to make sure no one else has stepped in to run your computer… The system needs about eight seconds to scan a heart the first time, and thereafter the monitor can continuously recognize that heart.”
- Antelop to add Visa token support to white label NFC mobile wallet platform
- Japanese banks get go ahead for digital currency launch
- UK supermarket pilots self-checkout service that lets shoppers scan and pay by smartphone
- Contactless ‘beer wall’ lets students serve and pay for their own drinks
- UK consumers warm to face verification at the point of sale