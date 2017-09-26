Sainsbury’s to launch app which helps customers avoid checkout queues — The Independent — “Sainsbury’s are currently testing the app at their London Euston station store meaning that shoppers can buy the £3 ‘On the Go’ meal deal by simply scanning the products and paying using their phone. As soon as payment is confirmed, customers are free to leave the store without the hassle of time-consuming queues.”
- Antelop to add Visa token support to white label NFC mobile wallet platform
- Japanese banks get go ahead for digital currency launch
- UK supermarket pilots self-checkout service that lets shoppers scan and pay by smartphone
- Contactless ‘beer wall’ lets students serve and pay for their own drinks
- UK consumers warm to face verification at the point of sale