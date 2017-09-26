Antelop to add Visa token support to white label NFC mobile wallet platform

PARTNER NEWS: Antelop Solutions has signed up for the Visa Ready Tokenization program as an HCE Token Requestor Token Service Provider (TR-TSP) and plans to become Visa Ready certified, enabling it to connect its HCE NFC software-as-a-service mobile payments platform to Visa Token Service.

Antelop, founded by former senior consultants and technical product managers at Visa, launched its Visa- and Mastercard-compatible SaaS solution in June 2017. The company’s technology is used by French bank Crédit Mutuel Arkéa to power the NFC payments service it launched in February this year.

“Antelop can either provide a pre-certified multi-scheme NFC SDK to integrate into an existing app or its white-label app for a seamless integration,” the company says. The SaaS solution “is fully API driven and comes with Antelop integration support.”

Full details are in the press release below: