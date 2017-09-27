Ant Financial signs mobile wallet joint venture deal in Hong Kong

CK Hutchison and Ant Financial form strategic partnership to provide digital financial inclusive services in Hong Kong — CK Hutchison — “The two companies will form a joint venture to offer a consumer-oriented digital wallet under the ‘AlipayHK’ brand… CK Hutchison Group and its affiliated companies’ consumer networks have over 124m retail loyalty members and over 123m telecom and 35m utility customers… The joint venture is expected to be completed by the end of 2017, subject to regulatory approval.”
- Apple publishes Face ID security white paper
- Starbucks lets customers reload their cards with their Apple Watch
- Chinese government to embed eIDs in SIM cards
- Antelop to add Visa token support to white label NFC mobile wallet platform