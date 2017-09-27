Starbucks now lets you reload store cards with Apple Pay on Apple Watch — 9to5Mac — “Starting today you can reload your Starbucks Card using Apple Pay right on the Apple Watch. Paying with your Starbucks Card was previously supported but… reloading required using the iPhone app.”
- Apple publishes Face ID security white paper
- Starbucks lets customers reload their cards with their Apple Watch
- Chinese government to embed eIDs in SIM cards
- Ant Financial signs mobile wallet joint venture deal in Hong Kong
- Antelop to add Visa token support to white label NFC mobile wallet platform