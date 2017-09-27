Starbucks lets customers reload their cards with their Apple Watch

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Starbucks now lets you reload store cards with Apple Pay on Apple Watch — 9to5Mac — “Starting today you can reload your Starbucks Card using Apple Pay right on the Apple Watch. Paying with your Starbucks Card was previously supported but… reloading required using the iPhone app.”

