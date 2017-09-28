New protocol alerts users to encryption breaches

Computer scientists address gap in messaging privacy — University of Birmingham — “With current end-to-end encryption, if an attacker compromises a recipient’s device, they can then put themselves in a position to intercept, read and alter all future communications without sender or recipient ever knowing. The new protocol, published in IEEE Transactions on Information Forensics and Security, forces attackers to leave evidence of any such activity and alerts users to take action.”
- Guide explains Apple Pay integration options for banks
- UnionPay rolls out Apple Pay transit payments in Guangzhou
- Timex adds contactless payments to watchstraps
- Gateless transit ticketing system to be piloted in the UK
- Google drops NFC unlock feature for Android devices