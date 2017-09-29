Google quietly discontinues NFC Smart Unlock without explanation — BetaNews — “The feature, which makes it possible to unlock a phone with an NFC device such as a ring or bracelet, has been discontinued without explanation.”
- Guide explains Apple Pay integration options for banks
- UnionPay rolls out Apple Pay transit payments in Guangzhou
- Timex adds contactless payments to watchstraps
- Gateless transit ticketing system to be piloted in the UK
- Google drops NFC unlock feature for Android devices