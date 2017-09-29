Guide explains Apple Pay integration options for banks

A 10-page guide that outlines the technologies and capabilities banks must have in place to connect to Apple Pay, along with the options open to them for integration, is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre.

‘How to Integrate with Apple Pay’ examines the two approaches most commonly taken by banks: outsourcing integration and management to a payment scheme or sourcing the necessary functionality by partnering with a vendor.

The guide, prepared by payments system specialists at Rambus, outlines the advantages and disadvantages of each option, and includes a chart that shows positive, neutral and negative attributes for key dimensions of each approach so that readers can quickly ascertain which will best meet their needs.