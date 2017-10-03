Japanese bank demos blockchain payment solution

Japan’s big banks showcase fintech at Ceatec show — Nikkei Asian Review — “A smartphone app lets users buy MUFG Coin with yen from their bank accounts and send the digital currency to others. Remittance costs are kept low thanks to blockchain, the distributed ledger technology that underpins bitcoin. With MUFG Coin, wiring amounts of money too small to be practical under typical bank fees becomes possible, according to the lender.”
- Baseball team uses iOS 11 to issue NFC tickets to fans
- More than 1,000 financial institutions now offer Android Pay
- Asian banks develop blockchain-based customer identity platform
- GlaxoSmithKline puts NFC tags on store shelves
- Sberbank lets customers pay via Telegram messaging bots