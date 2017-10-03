Sberbank lets customers pay via Telegram messaging bots

Sberbank and Telegram create unique payment solution — Sberbank — “The solution allows payments to be accepted from MasterCard, Visa and Mir bank cards. In addition, in a first for Russia, it is now possible to pay using Apple Pay and Android Pay within Telegram bots. This means that now Sberbank partners can easily accept payments as well as orders via Telegram bots.”
- Baseball team uses iOS 11 to issue NFC tickets to fans
- More than 1,000 financial institutions now offer Android Pay
- Asian banks develop blockchain-based customer identity platform
- GlaxoSmithKline puts NFC tags on store shelves
