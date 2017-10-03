OCBC Bank, HSBC, MUFG, IMDA complete proof-of-concept KYC blockchain — Digital News Asia — “The KYC [Know Your Customer] blockchain – running on a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform which enables structured information to be recorded, accessed and shared across a distributed network using advanced cryptography – allows banks to collect, validate and share customer information – with the customer’s consent – accurately, efficiently and in a secured manner.”
- Baseball team uses iOS 11 to issue NFC tickets to fans
- More than 1,000 financial institutions now offer Android Pay
- Asian banks develop blockchain-based customer identity platform
- GlaxoSmithKline puts NFC tags on store shelves
- Sberbank lets customers pay via Telegram messaging bots