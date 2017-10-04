Chinese mobile payment volumes top US$3tn in Q2 2017

China’s third-party mobile payment market continues rapid expansion — Xinhua — “In the second quarter of 2017, third-party mobile payment transactions amounted to 23tn yuan (about US$3.46tn), up 22.5% from the previous quarter… Alipay, Alibaba’s mobile payment service, led the market with a 53.7% share, followed by Tencent Finance, with a 39.1% share.”
- Poland to introduce mobile ID cards
- US government to explore new national ID concepts
- Hospital charity raises funds via NFC stickers
- Moscow Metro to offer contactless payment rings to commuters
- X9 publishes new ANSI tokenization standard