Chinese mobile payment volumes top US$3tn in Q2 2017

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

China’s third-party mobile payment market continues rapid expansion — Xinhua — “In the second quarter of 2017, third-party mobile payment transactions amounted to 23tn yuan (about US$3.46tn), up 22.5% from the previous quarter… Alipay, Alibaba’s mobile payment service, led the market with a 53.7% share, followed by Tencent Finance, with a 39.1% share.”

Source

Explore: Alibaba, Tencent

Learn more: , , ,