Hospital charity raises funds via NFC stickers

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Norwich hospital charity introduces cashless donations for visitors — UK Fundraising — “Visitors to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals are now able to make donations to the NHS Trust charity using a variety of tap-to-donate tools ranging from vinyl stickers and ‘smart’ posters… The Trust is also using the technology to turn (charity-funded) wheelchairs into instant donation points.”

Source

Explore: NHS, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Learn more: , , , , , ,

Territory: