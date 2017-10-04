The White House and Equifax agree: Social security numbers should go — Bloomberg — “The Trump administration is exploring ways to replace the use of Social Security numbers as the main method of assuring people’s identities in the wake of consumer credit agency Equifax Inc’s massive data breach. The administration has called on federal departments and agencies to look into the vulnerabilities of employing the identifier tied to retirement benefits, as well as how to replace the existing system.”
- Poland to introduce mobile ID cards
- US government to explore new national ID concepts
- Hospital charity raises funds via NFC stickers
- Moscow Metro to offer contactless payment rings to commuters
- X9 publishes new ANSI tokenization standard