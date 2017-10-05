Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies — Reserve Bank of India — “In line with the Vision for Payment and Settlement Systems in the country, the revised framework will pave the way for bringing interoperability into usage of PPIs [Prepaid Payment Instruments]. Interoperability amongst KYC-compliant PPIs shall be implemented within six months of the date of issuance of the revised Master Directions, which will be issued within a week, ie by October 11, 2017.”
- Mastercard and PayPal form global digital wallet partnership
- Nissan drivers to use Amazon Alexa to unlock their vehicles
- German savings banks to roll out mobile payments in 2018
- Reserve Bank of India to issue guidelines for interoperable mobile wallets
- Poland to introduce mobile ID cards