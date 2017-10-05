Nissan drivers to use Amazon Alexa to unlock their vehicles

NissanConnect Services skill for Amazon Alexa — Nissan — “Forgot to lock your vehicle? Looking to remotely start your Nissan to heat it up or cool it down before you get in? The NissanConnect Services with Amazon Alexa skill allows you to connect with and control your Nissan vehicle, or vehicles, as quickly and easily as having a conversation… With NissanConnect Services with Amazon Alexa, you can use your voice to remotely start your Nissan, unlock your doors or flash your lights.”