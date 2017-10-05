Mastercard and PayPal form global digital wallet partnership

Mastercard and PayPal expand digital partnership globally — Mastercard — “Mastercard will be presented as a clear and equal payment option within the PayPal Wallet, making Mastercard and their issuers easily identifiable to the consumer when transacting… PayPal will have the opportunity to expand its presence at the point of sale by utilizing tokenization services from Mastercard, allowing consumers to use their tokenized Mastercard in their PayPal Wallet to make in-store purchases.”